Michigan lawmakers consider tanning bed ban for minors

Posted 7:07 am, February 27, 2019, by

LANSING, Michigan – Some lawmakers in Michigan have proposed legislation that would prohibit people under 18 from using indoor tanning facilities.

Minors in Michigan can only use tanning facilities with parental permission as the law stands right now.

House Bill 4205 would impose a misdemeanor citation and a $150 fine for owners and operators of tanning facilities that serve minors.

The bill’s sponsor spoke to MLive.com.

“We’re trying to prevent some very serious consequences,” Republican Representative Hank Vaupel said. “This is one of those things we can do to prevent very, very serious diseases down the road.”

The bill is up for a vote in the House Regulatory Reform Committee next.

