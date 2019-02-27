Man with violent history accused of stealing $1,000 in meat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio-- The Fairview Park Police Department is searching for the man it says stole more than $1,000 worth of meat.

Officers started surveilling Earth Fare at Westgate Mall in early February when the store reported a series of meat thefts.

An undercover officer stopped Anthony Paradise, 49, of Cleveland, for stealing a large quantity from the meat department on Tuesday. Police said he fought with the officer and escaped.

Paradise has an extensive criminal history, including felonious assault, kidnapping and robbery, police said. There are warrants for his arrest in other cities.

He is 5 foot 9 and 225 pounds with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Park police at 440-333-1234.