Mahoning County judge pleads guilty to fraud charges

Posted 5:28 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29AM, February 27, 2019


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities say a judge accused of stealing at least $100,000 from a former client has pleaded guilty in Ohio to related federal charges including mail fraud and making false statements to law enforcement.

A U.S. attorney's office news release said Mahoning County Judge, of Youngstown, also pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of structuring cash deposits. Court documents show a charge of making and subscribing a false tax return was dropped.

The indictment accused Vettori-Caraballo of stealing cash that was in a client's home when that client died.

Vettori-Caraballo was suspended as a judge in Mahoning County Court in 2018 after the charges were filed. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 13.

A message seeking comment was left for Vettori-Caraballo's attorney.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.099780 by -80.649519.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.