Mahoning County judge pleads guilty to fraud charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities say a judge accused of stealing at least $100,000 from a former client has pleaded guilty in Ohio to related federal charges including mail fraud and making false statements to law enforcement.

A U.S. attorney's office news release said Mahoning County Judge, of Youngstown, also pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of structuring cash deposits. Court documents show a charge of making and subscribing a false tax return was dropped.

The indictment accused Vettori-Caraballo of stealing cash that was in a client's home when that client died.

Vettori-Caraballo was suspended as a judge in Mahoning County Court in 2018 after the charges were filed. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 13.

A message seeking comment was left for Vettori-Caraballo's attorney.