Magazine featuring Beatles returned to Cuyahoga County Public Library 50 years late

CLEVELAND– A magazine taken from the Cuyahoga County Public Library is back where it belongs, more than 50 years late.

This week, the library received a copy of Life magazine from 1968, which features the Beatles on the cover. It included a note and check for $100.

“I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road Library when I was a kid. I’m sorry I took it. I’ve enclosed a check for the late fee,” the note said.

The library thanked the Beatles fan in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Better late than never.