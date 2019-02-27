Magazine featuring Beatles returned to Cuyahoga County Public Library 50 years late

Posted 2:43 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, February 27, 2019

CLEVELAND– A magazine taken from the Cuyahoga County Public Library is back where it belongs, more than 50 years late.

This week, the library received a copy of Life magazine from 1968, which features the Beatles on the cover. It included a note and check for $100.

“I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road Library when I was a kid. I’m sorry I took it. I’ve enclosed a check for the late fee,” the note said.

The library thanked the Beatles fan in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Better late than never.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.