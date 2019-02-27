Little girl bravely battling brain tumor asks for loving letters from dogs

HARTLAND, Wisc. — A little girl who is bravely battling a brain tumor is receiving loving messages from dogs all around the world.

Good Morning America reports Emma Mertens, 7, of Wisconsin, was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called DIPG in January, and is undergoing radiation treatment.

To help put a smile on her face through her treatments, family and friends have been sending letters to Emma, who absolutely loves dogs.

Then, strangers started sending letters too. Emma has reportedly received more than 50,000 of them.

Emma’s dad, Geoff Mertens, says it’s been overwhelming to see so many people taking time out of their day to do something so wonderful.

“The thing that brings Emma joy is seeing dogs, interacting with them. It’s a devastating diagnosis but seeing her smile in present day and seeing those moments has carried the hope for the family,” family friend Kelly Zimmerman told GMA.

If your dog would like to send a message to Emma, you can send it to:

Emma Mertens P.O. Box 230 Hartland, WI 53029

Girl fighting brain tumor receives more than 50,000 letters from dogs around the world. https://t.co/PhIUdIWIdO pic.twitter.com/ZDoCC4Squq — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2019