Johnny Manziel cut from CFL: ‘I look forward to exploring new options in U.S.’

CANADA–Quarterback Johnny Manziel has been cut from the Montreal Alouettes.

The team announced Wednesday that it had been directed by the Canadian Football League (CFL) to terminate Manziel’s player contract “after it was found that he had contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league.”

General Manager Kavis Reed said:

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed. We are confident going into the 2019 training camp with a roster of quarterbacks that had played in our system last year and are committed to our team.”

The Alouettes stated on its website that the CFL has informed all of its member clubs that it will not register a contract for Manziel if any club tries to sign him.

After the announcement was made, the former Browns quarterback tweeted, “I want to thank Coach Sherman, my teammates, and the CFL fans. My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States.”

**More stories on Manziel, here**

I want to thank Coach Sherman, my teammates, and the CFL fans. My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 27, 2019

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the organization has been directed by the @CFL to terminate the player contract of international quarterback Johnny Manziel. More info : https://t.co/jKFbOrgsxA — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 27, 2019