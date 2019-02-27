I-Team: What police were doing when car drove onto Hopkins airfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I TEAM is unraveling more of the mystery surrounding a recent security breach at Hopkins Airport when a driver crashed through a gate and drove onto the airfield, but security never noticed.

We’ve now obtained the duty reports showing how many Cleveland police officers were working that morning and what they were doing.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Feb. 3. A suspected drunk driver smashed through a fence. The Transportation Security Administration says he was on the airfield only for about two minutes or so. But the driver was not discovered for nearly an hour until a private security guard found him crashed in a parking lot at the I-X Center nearby.

Records show nine Cleveland police officers on duty at the airport that morning including a supervisor.

Duty reports show at the time of the crash through the fence: two officers in the office, one in a break room, one on lunch, and four others either on patrol or working inside the terminal. The sergeant’s daily report shows a two-hour gap in time with no activities listed, and that includes the time of the intrusion.

Police say the TSA monitors airport security cameras, but the TSA says it only has “access” to cameras. Airport operations would be responsible for any kind of monitoring.

Meantime, the TSA is calling out the airport director for comments before city council suggesting the feds were satisfied with the dity’s response to what happened. The TSA says the dity did a good job notifying TSA quickly. But TSA has not finished any kind of review of the incident, the investigation, and the response.

The driver is facing charges, and his case will soon be heard by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

