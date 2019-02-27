I-TEAM: Body cam video shows night 3-year-old was found wandering Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police body camera video released to the FOX 8 I-TEAM shows more about the night a three-year-old girl was found wandering the city streets alone.

The mother of the young girl is now facing a misdemeanor charge of child endangering.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Donna Byrd, pleaded not guilty to the charge, was released on bond, and is due back in court next month.

Police say Byrd's three-year-old daughter was found a block from her home, with no shoes and no coat, a little after midnight on Feb. 10.

Cleveland police body camera video released to the FOX 8 I-TEAM shows neighbors concerned and telling police they went door to door trying to locate the child's family.

The girl did not know where she lived and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It took police more than 12 hours to locate Byrd.

The girl and another child are now in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

