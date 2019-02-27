‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Kalina Fox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inspirational messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month the month of February.

Here is Kalina Fox's message:

"Dr. King has opened my eyes, and so many others' as well.

Every day, I wake up and go to school and see different types of ethnicity.

I have a very diverse group of friends.

And, if it weren't for Martin Luther King, our paths might not have crossed.

Dr. King changed my thoughts and my reactions.

He showed me that if you put your mind and effort into it, you can truly do anything..

thank you Dr. King. "

