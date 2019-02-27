Hard Rock Rocksino to become MGM Northfield Park

NORTHFIELD, Ohio– MGM announced a new name and other changes coming to the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Wednesday.

The property, which includes bars, a concert hall and more than 2,300 video lottery terminals, will become the MGM Northfield Park in April.

“MGM Resorts is proud to work alongside the 950 dedicated employees during this transition. MGM Northfield Park is situated in a great location within a vibrant community and offers wonderful amenities – from dining and entertainment venues to gaming, harness racing and retail options” said Chris Kelley, President, MGM Northfield Park, in a news release on Wednesday.

“Through the dedication and hard work of this team, the Rocksino and harness track have established themselves as market leaders and we are excited to begin this new journey together.”

MGM agreed to purchase Northfield Park last year for $1 billion.

Other updates include:

TAP Sports Bar (currently Hard Rock Café) – An MGM Resorts original concept with locations at MGM Grand Las Vegas, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD and MGM Detroit, TAP is a popular, high-energy restaurant and sports bar where guests will enjoy the latest sporting events while surrounded by sports memorabilia. Classic and contemporary American culinary favorites will be on the menu along with an extensive selection of local and craft beers. TAP will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

The Buffet (currently Fresh Harvest Buffet) – Guests will encounter a new spin on a classic, all-you-can-eat dining experience. The delectable array of beef, fresh seafood, pasta, vegetables and fruit, along with sweet desserts, will bring the tradition of the Las Vegas buffet experience to the heart of MGM Northfield Park.

The Roasted Bean (currently Constant Grind) – a charming bistro, this quick service concept will serve coffee, tea, pastries, salads and sandwiches. The Roasted Bean will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Center Bar and Lounge (currently Center Bar) – Center Bar and Lounge is a high-energy casino bar, adjacent to TAP Sports Bar. The open atmosphere will place guests in the heart of the action on the casino floor – a prime spot for people watching from day to night.

Center Stage (currently Hard Rock Live) – The concert style music hall will host multiple entertainment acts and events throughout the year. With a state-of-art audio and lighting system, 1,900 seats and an electrifying atmosphere, it is the ideal venue for stars to grace the stage any night of the week.

The Neon Room (currently Club Velvet) – From hosting comedy acts to live musical performances, The Neon Room will be a high-energy venue ideal for the hottest programming line-up around. The versatile space also will serve as a rental facility for corporate or special events.