Georgia high school student accepted to 31 colleges goes viral for inspirational photo

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A Georgia high school senior has gained national attention after getting accepted to 31 colleges and sharing the news on social media.

Kayla Willis’ acceptances were posted on the wall in the senior hall at her high school, according to 11 Alive News. Beneath a photo of Willis was a long list of schools, including information regarding scholarships she was offered.

“They’re missing a few but I’m not going to complain or brag because I still have a lot underneath there,” she told the news outlet.

After reportedly being encouraged by friends and family to share the photo on Twitter, Willis went viral.

i kinda didn’t want to post this, but someone said “the whole world needs to know how great you are” so here we go twitter! pic.twitter.com/g58Xd0w1w2 — Kayla E. Willis 💋 (@kaegenic) February 24, 2019

Her picture has over 147,000 likes and more than 32,000 retweets.

11 Alive News reports that Willis had a 3.95 GPA and an 1160 SAT score. She allegedly applied to 50 colleges at all levels and received over $900,000 in scholarships from the universities that have already responded.

Willis told the news outlet that she asked many of the colleges to waive their application fees and most of them actually did. She reportedly only applied to schools that would waive their fees and ended up just paying for postage.

The principal of her school shared the following Tweet, praising Willis for her accomplishments:

@kaegenic is an inspiration to our staff & students because she just DOES NOT QUIT! Today she is being interviewed by @11AliveNews for being accepted into over 40 colleges & universities! She is also one of the most involved students in the school. We are so proud of you Kayla! pic.twitter.com/7mP42CwmGS — Jamar Robinson (@JKRobinsonEDU) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Willis said she is also very proud of her accomplishments and hopes they can inspire others.

“I wanted to inspire people and show them that you can actually dream big and get to where you want to go,” she told 11 Alive News.

Willis has accepted an offer to study at Fisk University on a full scholarship. She allegedly plans to major in International Business and Spanish.