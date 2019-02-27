× Former Twinsburg High School student arrested after bringing handgun, marijuana on school grounds; current student also charged

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Two teenagers face charges after an incident at Twinsburg High School Wednesday.

Twinsburg Police Department said on Facebook that around 2 p.m. they increased police presence at the high school after receiving reports of a possible fight.

An officer reportedly found two teenagers in the service driveway.

When confronted one of teenagers, a 17-year-old boy currently living in Hudson, told police he wasn’t supposed to be on school property because was previously expelled.

Officers searched the boy and found a loaded .380 calibor pistol and a small amount of marijuana in his coat, according to the post, according to the post.

Police said they found marijuana on the other teen, a 16-year-old Twinsburg High School student, as well.

Both boys were reportedly arrested without incident.

The 17-year-old was charged with illegal conveyance of a firearm into a school safety zone, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana and released to a relative.

Police want to assure the community that “there was no direct threat of any kind to Twinsburg High School” Wednesday. They reiterate that the presence of the two boys on school grounds during the time of increased police presence was “purely coincidental.”

“The safety of our students is of utmost importance to the Twinsburg Police Department and we will always take the necessary steps to ensure that safety,” police wrote.

Read the department’s full Facebook post, here.

More on Twinsburg High School, here.