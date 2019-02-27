Florida officers surprise 80-year-old man with new bike after his was stolen

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two officers from the Cape Coral Police Department are being praised for their act of kindness recently.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they went out and bought a new bike for an 80-year-old man after his was stolen from the Winn Dixie.

They said they felt bad knowing that was his only mode of transportation.

The surprise was captured on body camera and is now being shared around social media.

One person wrote, “This was so sweet! God bless these heroes and this sweet man! This got me so emotional! This is exactly what the world needs more of!”