× February 27, 2019: Playhouse Square announces 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Season

The wait is finally over! Here’s the lineup for the Playhouse Square 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Season:

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

October 8 – 27, 2019

The Band’s Visit

November 5 – 24, 2019

Mean Girls

December 3 – 22, 2019

Anastasia

February 4 – 23, 2020

Jesus Christ Superstar

March 10 – 29, 2020

My Fair Lady

April 28 – May 17, 2020

Disney’s FROZEN

July 15 – August 16, 2020

To purchase season tickets, call 216-640-8600 or log on to www.playhousesquare.org. Single tickets go on sale later this year!