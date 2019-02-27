February 27, 2019: Playhouse Square announces 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Season

The wait is finally over! Here’s the lineup for the Playhouse Square 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Season:

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
October 8 – 27, 2019

The Band’s Visit
November 5 – 24, 2019

Mean Girls
December 3 – 22, 2019

Anastasia
February 4 – 23, 2020

Jesus Christ Superstar
March 10 – 29, 2020

My Fair Lady
April 28 – May 17, 2020

Disney’s FROZEN
July 15 – August 16, 2020

To purchase season tickets, call 216-640-8600 or log on to www.playhousesquare.org. Single tickets go on sale later this year!

