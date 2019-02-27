Fallen Tennessee officer, Ohio native transported home with multi-state police escort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- The body of a fallen Tennessee police officer and Ohio native was transported to Cincinnati Wednesday with a multi-state police escort.

The 38-year-old Chattanooga police officer, Nicholas Galinger, was hit Saturday night while he was inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it due to heavy rain.

The Chattanooga Police Department said Janet Elaine Hinds, 54, was wanted for vehicular homicide in Galinger's death.

News outlets report a police affidavit said Hinds was speeding, crossed a double-yellow line and hit a sign warning of an exposed manhole cover before hitting Galinger. She then drove away from the scene, police said.

Court records show she faces several other charges including reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and violation of a traffic control device.

Hinds was taken into custody Monday morning after she reportedly turned herself in hours after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put her on its Top Ten Most Wanted list, the Chattanooga Police Department announced on Twitter .

In a court appearance Monday, prosecutors argued for a high bond but Hinds' attorney, Ben McGowan, said that she has strong ties to the community, raised her family there and is the Soddy-Daisy postmaster. The judge set bond at $300,000.

Galinger graduated from the police academy last month and was struck while on a call with his field training officer.

He reportedly moved from Cincinnati to Chattanooga last year to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer.

Wednesday, Galinger began his final journey home to Cincinnati, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Chattanooga Police Department reportedly escorted him from the city to Knoxville, Tennessee.

The newspaper reports that the Kentucky State Police also played a role in his escort, which crossed into Ohio by way of the Combs-Hehl Bridge on Interstate-275. At that point Cincinnati Police Department, Clermont County Sheriff's Office, and Union Township Police Department joined in.

Galinger was taken to TP White & Sons Funeral Home in Mt. Washington, Ohio where an honor guard will stand vigil with his body.

He is reportedly survived by his son, Ethan Galinger, daughter, Hailey Galinger, both of Cincinnati, and parents Barry and Gretchen Galinger of Ellabell, Georgia, and siblings.