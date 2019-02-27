× Elyria police arrest man accused of selling drugs out of Knights Inn Motel

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria police say a man under parole supervision was selling drugs out of a room at the Knights Inn Motel.

According to police, they conducted a search of Terry Jackson’s room on a warrant on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

According to a police report, Elyria police detectives found 19 grams of crack cocaine, 5.2 grams of heroin, 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, drug scales and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Jackson had recently been released from prison.

Jackson faces several charges including drug trafficking.