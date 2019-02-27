Elyria police arrest man accused of selling drugs out of Knights Inn Motel

Posted 10:28 am, February 27, 2019, by

Terry Jackson, Courtesy: Elyria Police Department

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria police say a man under parole supervision was selling drugs out of a room at the Knights Inn Motel.

According to police, they conducted a search of Terry Jackson’s room on a warrant on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

According to a police report, Elyria police detectives found 19 grams of crack cocaine, 5.2 grams of heroin, 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, drug scales and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Jackson had recently been released from prison.

Jackson faces several charges including drug trafficking.

Google Map for coordinates 41.402188 by -82.113232.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.