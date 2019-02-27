Disease-causing organisms may have entered Lake Township water supply

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A boil alert is in effect for parts of Lake Township.

The Stark County Sanitary Engineering Department said disease-causing organisms may have entered the area’s water supply because of low pressure.

“The Stark County Water District has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution,” the department said on Wednesday.

Customers from Brumbaugh Street to Pontius Street, east and west to Hoover Estates and Edison Street are being told not to drink the water.

Bring water to a boil for at least a minute before using or use bottled water. Residents should also refrain from using tap water for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

Officials said they are investigating the problem.

Anyone with questions should call the Stark County Metropolitan Water District at 330-451-2320.