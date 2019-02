Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 is saluting Cleveland's Own.

Eileen Dorsey is an artist known for her colorful landscapes.

Her studio has been located in Gordon Square for close to a decade.

She's also active with many neighborhood events.

You can also see one of her murals on the wall of Stockyard Meats.

To nominate a person, place or thing to be nominated for 'Cleveland's Own' click here.