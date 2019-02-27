Man caught on camera robbing Boost Mobile at gunpoint in Cleveland

Posted 10:08 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11PM, February 27, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are searching for man who robbed a Boost Mobile store at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The store, which is located on East 55th street, was open at the time.

“I was standing there thinking I am going to assist a customer for a phone and a gun is pulled out at me,” said Employee Gerri Bishop.

Surveillance cameras show the entire encounter.

Related Story
Man with violent history accused of stealing $1,000 in meat

The suspect immediately pulls out a gun after entering the store. He then demands money from the register and all of the iPhones.

“That’s where he said it’s nothing personal to me, he needed to feed his family and he didn’t have a job, he needed a quick way out,” Bishop recalls.

According to the Regional Manager Raymond Lopez, police believe the same man is responsible for robbing the Boost Mobile store on East 110th Street earlier this month.

“The video shows it the same firearm that is being used.  Same demands, same story,” said Lopez.

He said the suspect managed to get away with $25,000 worth of Iphones.

Boost Mobile is offering $2,500 reward to information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.