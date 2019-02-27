Man caught on camera robbing Boost Mobile at gunpoint in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are searching for man who robbed a Boost Mobile store at gunpoint on Tuesday.

The store, which is located on East 55th street, was open at the time.

“I was standing there thinking I am going to assist a customer for a phone and a gun is pulled out at me,” said Employee Gerri Bishop.

Surveillance cameras show the entire encounter.

The suspect immediately pulls out a gun after entering the store. He then demands money from the register and all of the iPhones.

“That’s where he said it’s nothing personal to me, he needed to feed his family and he didn’t have a job, he needed a quick way out,” Bishop recalls.

According to the Regional Manager Raymond Lopez, police believe the same man is responsible for robbing the Boost Mobile store on East 110th Street earlier this month.

“The video shows it the same firearm that is being used. Same demands, same story,” said Lopez.

He said the suspect managed to get away with $25,000 worth of Iphones.

Boost Mobile is offering $2,500 reward to information leading to an arrest and conviction.