Browns coach emphasizes need for Kareem Hunt to be 'a better person'

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says he has no qualms about suspended running back Kareem Hunt returning to Cleveland, which is where the former Chiefs star was caught on video shoving and kicking a woman last year.

Hunt is from Cleveland. Kitchens says Hunt’s landing spot isn’t as important as the steps Hunt is taking to “become a better person.”

Kitchens says Hunt has shown remorse over the altercation that led to his NFL suspension and release from the Chiefs late last season.

Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns earlier this month, but he’s currently on the commissioner’s exempt list and it’s not known when he’ll be allowed to play in the NFL again.

Kitchens says: “We’ll worry about the football stuff later. Right now we’re in the Kareem Hunt business of making him a better person.”

