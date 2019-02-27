Black Bean Brownies & Overnight Oats with Chocolate and Strawberries

CLEVELAND, Oh — You’d never know these delicious recipes pack a healthy dose of fiber and the fact that children and teens would love both of these dishes makes them a win-win.

Jennifer Hyland is a dietitian with Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital and she’s very familiar with the need to get more fiber into young people’s diets. Jennifer shared some tips on how to do that and showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy Overnight Oats are to make.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1/4 cup oats

1 Tablespoon cocoa powder

1/3 scoop chocolate protein powder, naturally sweetened

1 Tablespoon chia or flax seeds

4 strawberries, cut in small pieces

½ teaspoon honey or agave nectar, optional*

½ cup milk or unsweetened almond milk

½ Tablespoon mini chocolate chips

1 strawberry, cut in small pieces

Instructions:

Mix first 5 ingredients together in a mason jar or Tupperware container

*Note sweetener is optional. If using protein powder you likely will not need any extra sweetener. Try it without first and add small amount as desired!

Add enough milk to cover and stir until mixed Seal container and let sit in the refrigerator overnight In the morning stir all together, top with chocolate chips and extra strawberries, and enjoy! Can be served cold or warmed up.

Nutrition: 310 calories, 10 grams fat, 37 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams fiber, 19 grams protein

Black Bean Brownies

Open can of beans, drain and rinse well. Put beans back in the can and fill can with water. Put beans and water in blender until smooth. Mix pureed beans with brownie package mix (store bought). DO NOT add eggs or oil. Spray baking dish with Pam. Cook brownies according to package directions. Cool and serve.

+ red/pink sprinkles to top