AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released video on Tuesday of a man it says tried to use a fake prescription.

It happened at the Acme Pharmacy on West Market Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Police said the suspect tried to obtain a controlled narcotic.

Anyone with information should call Detective Leonard at 330-375-2602 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.