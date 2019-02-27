‘90210’ revival coming to FOX this summer

Ready to head back to Beverly Hills this summer? Some of your favorites from ‘90210’ that everyone loved so much in the ’90s are coming back.

FOX announced on Wednesday a six-episode event series that will air this summer. The show will reunite cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

In a press release, the network said the revival of ‘90210’ will come with a twist. The actors will play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

FOX said they all get back together when one of them suggests it’s time to get a reboot of the show up and running. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

The original ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ series aired from 1990-2000; it then received a reboot on another network several years later.