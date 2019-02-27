$2,500 reward for info after woman loses teeth in violent Cleveland robbery

Posted 10:59 am, February 27, 2019

CLEVELAND-- Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest in a violent attack on a 62-year-old woman.

The victim was in the parking lot of Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on East 156th Street on Feb. 16 when she saw a shadow behind her. Cleveland police said a suspect punched her in the face and tried to take her keys.

The man fled as the victim screamed and a security guard ran to her aid.

The woman lost several teeth in the incident, which was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5518 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can also text "TIP657" to 274637 with the tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

