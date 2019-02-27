× 2019 Lenten Fish Fry locations across northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND – Lent is just one week away, which means it’s almost time for Fish Fry season.

Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.”

Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 18.

Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s an alphabetical list of fish fry locations across northeast Ohio.

All events in the list below are held on Fridays unless otherwise stated.

If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the church, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.

American Slovak Club

2915 Broadway Ave.

Lorain, Ohio

Click here for details.

Church of the Holy Angels

18205 Chillicothe Rd.

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

Copper Stone Catering & Event Center

4630 Ridge Road. Brooklyn, Ohio 44144

March 8 – April 12

Click here for details.

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center

Lenau Park

7370 Columbia Rd.

Olmsted Township

March 1 – April 26, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for details.

The Home Family Club

(Italian American Club)

6450 Pearl Road

Parma Hts. Ohio 44130

Friday night dinners, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for more information

Holy Family Stow/Knights of Columbus

3179 Kent Rd

Stow, OH 44224

March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

John Knox Presbyterian Church

25200 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

March 8 – April 5, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for information

Johnson United Methodist Church

3409 Johnson Road

Norton, Ohio 44203

Every other Friday

Click here for details.

Mary Queen of Peace

4423 Pearl Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Medina VFW Post 5137

3916 Pearl Rd.

Medina, Ohio

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Merwin’s Wharf

1785 Merwin Avenue

Cleveland Ohio 44113

Wednesday, March 6 and Fridays March 8 – April 19, 5 p.m.

Click here for information

Normandy Catering, Inc.

30310 Palisades Pkwy

Wickliffe, OH 44092

March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Early bird special 4 – 5 p.m.

Click here for details.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

9080 Shepard Rd.

Macedonia, Ohio

March 8 – April 12, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Polish American Citizens Club

472 Glenwood Ave.

Akron, Ohio

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio

March 8 – April 19, starting at 11 a.m.

Click here for information.

Queen of Heaven Parish

1800 Steese Rd

Uniontown, OH 44685

March 8 – April 12

Click here for information.

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater

1 Club Drive

Highland Hts, Oh 44143

March 8 – April 12, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Albert the Great

6667 Wallings Rd

North Royalton, OH 44133

March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church

7700 Hoertz Rd.

Parma, Ohio

March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information

St. Bernadette Parish

2256 Clague Rd., Westlake 44145

March 8, March 22, March 29 & April 12, 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Charles Borromeo

5891 Ridge Rd.

Parma, Ohio

March 8 – April 19, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Clare Church Scout Troop 433

5659 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH

March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Clarence Catholic Parish

30106 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Colette Catholic Church

330 West 130TH Street

Brunswick, OH, 44212

March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral

3352 Mayfield Rd.

Cleveland Heights, Ohio

March 8 – April 12

Click here for more details.

St. Dominic Parish

3455 Norwood Road

Shaker Heights, Ohio

March 8 – April 19, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

3434 George Ave.

Parma, Ohio 44134

March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information

St. Gabriel Catholic Church

9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road

Concord Township, OH 44060

March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information

St. James Parish

17514 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, Ohio

March 8 – April 12, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details

St. Joseph Church

12700 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, Ohio

March 8 and April 15, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Jude Parish

590 Poplar St.

Elyria, Ohio

March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Leo the Great Parish

4900 Broadview Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109

March 8 – April 12 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Luke the Evangelist

1212 Bunts Rd.

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

March 1 – April 12, 4:30 – 8:00 pm

Click here for information

St. Michael Parish

6912 Chestnut Rd

Independence, OH 44131

March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Monica

(Served in school cafeteria)

13633 Rockside Rd.

Garfield Heights, Ohio

March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Noel Banquet Center

35200 Chardon Rd

Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094

March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

Ss. Robert and William Parish

367 E 260th St

Euclid, OH 44132

March 8 – April 12, 4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Click here for details.

Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland

7425 W Pleasant Valley Rd

Parma, OH 44130

March 8 – April 19, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information

Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse

3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion

March 8 – April 26, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for details.

