2019 Lenten Fish Fry locations across northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND – Lent is just one week away, which means it’s almost time for Fish Fry season.
Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.”
Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 18.
Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s an alphabetical list of fish fry locations across northeast Ohio.
All events in the list below are held on Fridays unless otherwise stated.
American Slovak Club
2915 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, Ohio
Church of the Holy Angels
18205 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Copper Stone Catering & Event Center
4630 Ridge Road. Brooklyn, Ohio 44144
March 8 – April 12
Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center
Lenau Park
7370 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Township
March 1 – April 26, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Home Family Club
(Italian American Club)
6450 Pearl Road
Parma Hts. Ohio 44130
Friday night dinners, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Holy Family Stow/Knights of Columbus
3179 Kent Rd
Stow, OH 44224
March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
John Knox Presbyterian Church
25200 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, Ohio 44070
March 8 – April 5, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Johnson United Methodist Church
3409 Johnson Road
Norton, Ohio 44203
Every other Friday
Mary Queen of Peace
4423 Pearl Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Medina VFW Post 5137
3916 Pearl Rd.
Medina, Ohio
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Merwin’s Wharf
1785 Merwin Avenue
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Wednesday, March 6 and Fridays March 8 – April 19, 5 p.m.
Normandy Catering, Inc.
30310 Palisades Pkwy
Wickliffe, OH 44092
March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Early bird special 4 – 5 p.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
9080 Shepard Rd.
Macedonia, Ohio
March 8 – April 12, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Polish American Citizens Club
472 Glenwood Ave.
Akron, Ohio
4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio
March 8 – April 19, starting at 11 a.m.
Queen of Heaven Parish
1800 Steese Rd
Uniontown, OH 44685
March 8 – April 12
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater
1 Club Drive
Highland Hts, Oh 44143
March 8 – April 12, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
St. Albert the Great
6667 Wallings Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church
7700 Hoertz Rd.
Parma, Ohio
March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Bernadette Parish
2256 Clague Rd., Westlake 44145
March 8, March 22, March 29 & April 12, 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
St. Charles Borromeo
5891 Ridge Rd.
Parma, Ohio
March 8 – April 19, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Clare Church Scout Troop 433
5659 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH
March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Clarence Catholic Parish
30106 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, Ohio 44070
March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Colette Catholic Church
330 West 130TH Street
Brunswick, OH, 44212
March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sts. Constantine & Helen Cathedral
3352 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Heights, Ohio
March 8 – April 12
St. Dominic Parish
3455 Norwood Road
Shaker Heights, Ohio
March 8 – April 19, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
3434 George Ave.
Parma, Ohio 44134
March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH 44060
March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
St. James Parish
17514 Detroit Ave
Lakewood, Ohio
March 8 – April 12, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Church
12700 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, Ohio
March 8 and April 15, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Jude Parish
590 Poplar St.
Elyria, Ohio
March 8 – April 12, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Leo the Great Parish
4900 Broadview Rd
Cleveland, OH 44109
March 8 – April 12 4:30 – 7 p.m.
St. Luke the Evangelist
1212 Bunts Rd.
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
March 1 – April 12, 4:30 – 8:00 pm
St. Michael Parish
6912 Chestnut Rd
Independence, OH 44131
March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Monica
(Served in school cafeteria)
13633 Rockside Rd.
Garfield Heights, Ohio
March 8 – April 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Noel Banquet Center
35200 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094
March 8 – April 12, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Ss. Robert and William Parish
367 E 260th St
Euclid, OH 44132
March 8 – April 12, 4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland
7425 W Pleasant Valley Rd
Parma, OH 44130
March 8 – April 19, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse
3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion
March 8 – April 26, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
