1 person killed in head-on crash with semi; I-77 south closed in Green

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio - A traffic crash involving a semi truck has closed a portion of I-77 South.

The accident is between South Arlington Road and SR-241.

The road is closed at 77 South and South Arlington.

The crash happened around 3 a.m.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reports a driver in a Buick LeSabre headed north in the southbound lanes hit a semi head-on.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reports the driver was headed the wrong way on I-77 South because he turned onto the exit ramp from Massillon Road.

