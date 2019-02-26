× Wind damage? What you need to know about insurance claims

CLEVELAND– As crews continue to restore power after Sunday’s blast of high winds, many Northeast Ohio residents are assessing the damage left behind.

Trees landed on homes and cars, and siding was ripped from buildings. Wind gusts hit 50 mph throughout much of the area with the highest being 71 mph in Fairport Harbor.

The Ohio Department of Insurance said most standard property insurance policies cover structure and content damage from wind after certain deductibles are met. Roof, gutter, siding and window damage is generally covered, but food spoilage is not.

If a tree falls on a home, garage or fence, most policies cover the repairs as well as the cost to remove the tree.

Wind damage to vehicles is normally covered under the “other than collision” or comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy.

The Ohio Department of Insurance offers this checklist when filing a wind damage claim:

Know your policy.

Immediately document losses with photos and video.

Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage.

File claims as soon as possible.

Provide complete and clear information.

Keep copies of correspondence, including dates, names and titles.

Ask questions.

Anyone with questions can call the Ohio Department of Insurance at 800-686-1526.

