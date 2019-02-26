Video shows officers pulling kids from damaged car after shooting, police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police released video after a shooting suspect fled in car with six children.

The Feb. 15 incident started at East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue in Cleveland. The 47-year-old victim was sitting in a car with his daughter when a man approached them and fired one shot, hitting him in the knee, the police report said.

The suspect, identified as Ernest L. Banks, 24, of Maple Heights, fled in a car with Naijah J. Watson, 25, of Shaker Heights, police said.

Officers located suspect vehicle at East 37th Street and Woodland Avenue, and tried to perform a traffic stop, but Banks and Watson fled. According to police, they got onto Interstate 77, and eventually crashed into another car at East 21st Street and Superior Avenue when they went through a traffic light.

Police body camera video show officers approaching the car with Banks hanging out the window. He's bleeding from the head as they asked where the gun is and put him in handcuffs.

That's when authorities found six children in their car. In the video, officers pull the kids from the damaged vehicle. They were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. The two women in the other car were also injured.

Banks was arrested for felonious assault, possession of criminal tools and failure to comply with a police order. Watson was charged felonious assault, possession of criminal tools, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle and six counts of endangering children.

The police report said officers found a handgun under the driver's seat.

