Video: 62-year-old woman punched during Cleveland robbery

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the man who attacked a 62-year-old woman outside her apartment. It was all caught on video.

It happened while the victim was carrying groceries from her car to the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on East 156th Street on Feb. 16. The woman told police she saw a shadow behind her, then she was hit in the face.

The police report said the suspect tried to take the woman's keys, but fled the parking lot when she started screaming. A security guard came to help the victim and did not chase the suspect.

The victim lost several teeth and was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Cleveland police said the assault is not related to a carjacking that happened at the same apartment complex on the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5518 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can also text "TIP657" to 274637 with the tip. Callers can remain anonymous.