× Teachers reject latest offer from Summit Academy Parma

PARMA, Ohio– The teachers at Summit Academy Parma rejected the latest offer from school management.

Staff went on strike last week over an unfair labor practice charge, safety conditions and class sizes. The bargaining committee met with Summit Academy Management on Monday.

“SAM continued their pattern of bad-faith bargaining by moving backward and offering us a contract that was significantly worse than their pre-strike offer. It is clear that their intent is not to negotiate a contract, but rather to obstruct, delay, and try to break our union,” the Ohio Federation of Teachers said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We remain on strike and committed to reaching a contract that provides the resources our students deserve.”

The union said teachers and parents plan to attend Summit Academy’s board meeting in Akron Tuesday afternoon, but expect to be turned away.

“Thank you to all the parents, students, and community members who have been joining us on the picket line and showing their support. Together, we will make sure our students are seen and recognized as more than just revenue,” the union said.

Summit Academy Management has referred to the union’s actions as “theatrics” and said it will be hiring substitute teachers where needed.

Continuing coverage of this story here