Study shows parents are ditching a crucial bedtime ritual

While many people grew up with lullabies as a bedtime ritual, a new study shows only 38% of people still sing lullabies at bedtime.

That’s according to a YouGov poll.

A study by the University of Montreal indicates lullabies can help keep babies calm and are considered precursors to later educational success and emotional well-being.

A study by the National Literacy Trust found singing songs and rhymes to both babies and children supports reading development and language skills.

The survey found people who sing lullabies to their children are over the age of 45.