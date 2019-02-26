Study: 2.5 hours of free time is ideal

When it comes to free time, how much is the right amount?

A team of researchers surveyed more than 35,000 Americans and found that 2.5 hours is the optimal amount of free time.

The study tested the relationship between the amount of discretionary time individuals have and their life satisfaction.

Researchers found having too little free time is linked to lower levels of life satisfaction. They also found having too much free time does not translate to greater life satisfaction. In fact, they found that having more than 2.5 hours of free time a day can reduce your life satisfaction.

Click here to read more of this study.