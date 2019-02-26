× Strongsville offering free drug disposal kits

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The city of Strongsville is offering 400 drug disposal kits to its residents.

The Deterra System kits deactivate drugs so they can be thrown away with regular trash. They works on pills, liquids and patches.

“Studies show that many people battling addiction first got the drugs from family, friends or home medicine cabinets. Strongsville tries to make it as easy as possible to keep drugs from falling into the wrong hands,” the city said on Facebook.

The kits are available at the city’s fire stations, the police station, the recent and city hall while supplies last.

There is also a drop box at the police station lobby for unneeded pills.

