Show Info: February 26, 2019

Bacon in a Jar!

Carhop’s Burger Sauce has introduced a brand new product called Smokehouse Sandwich Spread. It’s like bacon a jar! http://carhopsburgersauce.com/

Living in Luxury!

David took a quick trip to the Cleveland Auto Show to explore what’s new in the luxury brands. The Cleveland Auto Show is at the IX Center through Sunday. Parking is FREE! Click here to see the story. http://clevelandautoshow.com/

Maple Madness!

Forget March madness! It’s time for Maple Madness in Ohio! This weekend and next weekend, the 2019 Maple Madness Tour will be happening at 40 sugar houses throughout the state. You can learn more on www.OhioMaple.org

Advancements in treating depression

Dealing with depression can take its toll. When traditional medications don’t work, there are still options. Doctor Alf Bergman from Ohio Psychiatry Specialists explained TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). Ohio Psychiatry Specialists have several offices in northeast Ohio. www.tmscleveland.com

The Mardi Gras party starts Friday!

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Lorain County this year from March 1-9! Pick up a passport and you’ll find money saving offers at several participating restaurants and shops. www.visitloraincounty.com

Gala for a good cause!

Saturday, March 2nd is the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT) Gala. The event will feature an open bar, dinner and silent auction. For tickets, click here.

Witness for Prosecution

Witness for Prosecution is a thriller about murder, mystery and suspense. It’s an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s courtroom drama and is on stage now-March 10th at Great Lake Theater. www.GreatLakesTheater.org