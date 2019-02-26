Garfield Heights purse snatcher sentenced to a year in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A man caught on camera ripping a woman's purse out of her hands, and then dragging her in a parking lot has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Nicholas Jonila was sentenced Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for the November 9, 2018 purse snatching that happened in Marc's parking lot in Garfield Heights.

Garfield Heights Sgt. Nick Rossi said witnesses were able to give police the license plate and description of Jolina's car.

Rossi was able to spot the car a short time later and he and other officers arrested Jonila.

