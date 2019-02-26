Police: Baby killed when drunk driver hits shopping cart, 2 others injured



SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 1-year-old baby was killed Monday when a suspected drunk driver hit the shopping cart the child was in, according to San Antonio police.

Police say the child’s mother was near her vehicle with her child in the shopping cart, when the driver turned into the store’s parking lot at a high rate of speed and hit the cart.

The child’s mother and another woman were hurt in the accident, according to police.

KSAT reports the baby died at the hospital.

Police arrested 25-year-old David Fuentes.

He faces multiple charges, including intoxication manslaughter.

The incident was caught on store surveillance.