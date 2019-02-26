Pennsylvania mother, adult daughter accused in murders of five family members, including 9-year-old twins

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania — A mother and her adult daughter are expected to be charged in connections with the deaths of five family members, Fox 29 in Philadelphia reported.

Shana Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, were taken into custody Monday evening.

James O’Malley, director of communications for the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, told Fox 29 that officers went to check on the welfare of the residents in an apartment in Morrisville around 4 p.m. Monday.

That’s when they found the bodies of Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree, Jr., 13; as well as Shana Decree’s sister Jamilla Campbell, 42, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen.

VICTIMS: “Deceased are Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; as well as Shana Decree’s sister Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen.” – Bucks DAO. — Dave Kinchen on FOX🇺🇸🌎 (@DKinchenFOX29) February 26, 2019

According to Fox 29, officers found the victims in one bedroom of the two-bedroom apartment.

According to the Bucks County Courier Times, neighbors said three people lived in the apartment, but that other family members visited often.

Fox 29 reporter Dave Kinchen said some of the victims had not been seen in a week.

SHOCK AND HORROR: Mother & daughter kill 5 family members in #Morrisville, #PA. Youngest victims are 9 y/o twin girls. Investigators were deeply shaken after leaving the scene. Discovery made after child welfare check. Some victims not seen in a week. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/8rlNai0SU7 — Dave Kinchen on FOX🇺🇸🌎 (@DKinchenFOX29) February 26, 2019

Officials said they were searching for a 17-year-old to ensure his safety. They said he was not considered a suspect in the murders.

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were taken to the hospital. The Courier Times said one of the women was having seizures and the other was conscious when police found them.

“This is a tragedy,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told the Courier Times. “The people that commited these atrocious acts are in custody and we’ll make them pay for their crimes.”

Weintraub said there is an ongoing investigation into how the victims died.

“It’s creepy. I’ve been living here for over twenty years. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Tracy Hall, neighbor, told Fox 29.

“I’m a prayer warrior. I don’t mean to get spiritual,” Nicole Owens, neighbor, told Fox 29. “I have to put God in this. We need to pray more. That’s what we need to do.”

