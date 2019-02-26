Pediatric office in South Carolina refusing unvaccinated patients

HORRY COUNTY, South Carolina – CPG Pediatrics at Carolina Forest won’t take patients who refuse to vaccinate.

It’s part of a new policy.

CPG Pediatrics says the policy was put in place for the safety of its patients.

“Having unvaccinated children coming to a pediatric office where lots of children are at a very high-risk for contracting vaccine-related diseases just seems inappropriate,” said Dr. Marc Bahan with CPG Pediatrics told WMBF.

CPG Pediatrics officials said the new policy is in line with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

