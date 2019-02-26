School closings

Mentor-on-the-Lake police release video of school bus violator, issue renewed call for drivers to follow the law

Posted 5:19 am, February 26, 2019

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Mentor-on-the-Lake police have continued their crackdown of drivers who don’t stop for school buses.

Drivers from both directions are supposed to stop when the bus releases its stop sign and turns on its flashing lights.

Mentor-on-the-Lake have been releasing video of school bus violators, in hopes to get drivers to pay attention.

They released a new video that showed a driver coming from the opposite direction keep going as kids are getting off the bus, even though the stop sign is out and the lights are on.

The video was taken Friday as the bus driver was bringing kids home from school.

Police commended the bus driver for keeping her students from crossing the street while the car was driving through.

Police say the driver was cited for the violation.

