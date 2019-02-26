Meet new Gerber Baby, Kairi: ‘See the world fall in love all over again’

ARLINGTON, Va. — Gerber announced its 2019 Spokesbaby on Tuesday: It’s baby Kairi Yang.

The little sweetheart, whose family lives in Hickory, North Carolina, was chosen from among a record-breaking 544,000 entries on Instagram.

Gerber said Kairi intrigued the judging panel with her “delicate expression and the look of wonder in her eyes.”

“As soon as we saw her photo, we fell in love with Kairi’s expressive eyes and angelic face, looking toward the future and being excited for all that it holds,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber. “We believe that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, are thrilled to recognize Kairi as the new face of Gerber. It’s been an incredible year celebrating our 2018 Spokesbaby Lucas Warren and his family, and we are excited to see the world fall in love all over again with our newest Spokesbaby.”

Gerber invited Lucas, the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber Baby, to serve as an honorary judge on this year’s panel, and to help welcome Kairi to the Gerber family.

“Kairi’s personality is larger than life, and she always maintains a spunky attitude. We hope Kairi’s one-of-a-kind, entertaining personality and vibrant facial expressions radiate positivity around the world, just like she does in our home every single day!” Kairi’s mom, Ying Vue, told Gerber.

**Much more on baby Kairi, here**