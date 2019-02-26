Mardi Gras starts Friday in Lorain County

Posted 11:44 am, February 26, 2019, by

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Lorain County this year from March 1-9! Pick up a passport and you’ll find money saving offers at several participating restaurants and shops. www.visitloraincounty.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.