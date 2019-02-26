Man charged with rape behind downtown Cleveland bar to face judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Robert L. Gaines Jr. is scheduled for arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court Tuesday on charges of rape and robbery.

According to court documents, investigators said DNA linked Gaines to an attack behind a bar in the 800 block of Huron Road in the early morning hours of October 25.

A 20-year-old woman woke up from being unconscious with bloody knees and a large scratch from her thigh to her stomach, according to court records. Court documents state that the victim’s credit card was stolen and used at a gas station and the Jack Casino.

41.498225 -81.686012