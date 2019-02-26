Man charged with rape behind downtown Cleveland bar faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Robert L. Gaines Jr. entered a not guilty plea in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court Tuesday on charges of rape and robbery.

According to court documents, investigators said DNA linked Gaines to an attack behind a bar in the 800 block of Huron Road in the early morning hours of October 25.

A 20-year-old woman woke up from being unconscious with bloody knees and a large scratch from her thigh to her stomach, according to court records. Court documents state that the victim’s credit card was stolen and used at a gas station and the Jack Casino.

The judge set his bond at $100,000, as well as court-supervised release and GPS monitoring.

Gaines' pretrial has been set for February 28 at 9 a.m.

