Indians sign free agent infielder Hanley Ramirez to minor league deal

Posted 11:17 am, February 26, 2019, by

Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Boston Red Sox smiles after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– The Cleveland Indians signed free agent and veteran infielder Hanley Ramirez to minor league contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Ramirez, a three-time All-Star, also spent time with the Dodgers and Marlins over his 13-year career.

He has a major league batting average of .290 with 269 home runs and 909 RBIs over more than 1,600 games.

The Tribe plays the Rockies Tuesday afternoon at spring training. Cleveland opens the season in Minnesota on March 28.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.