Indians sign free agent infielder Hanley Ramirez to minor league deal

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– The Cleveland Indians signed free agent and veteran infielder Hanley Ramirez to minor league contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Ramirez, a three-time All-Star, also spent time with the Dodgers and Marlins over his 13-year career.

He has a major league batting average of .290 with 269 home runs and 909 RBIs over more than 1,600 games.

The Tribe plays the Rockies Tuesday afternoon at spring training. Cleveland opens the season in Minnesota on March 28.

