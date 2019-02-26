I-Team: Warrensville Heights officer fired after being accused of sexual assault

Posted 3:59 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, February 26, 2019

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Warrensville Heights police officer has been fired after being accused of a sexual assault while on duty.

Warrensville Heights Officer David Mack was fired Jan. 31, a day after a disciplinary hearing was held.

According to documents obtained by the I-Team, after a public record's request, Mack's termination letter states he was fired for "highly inappropriate actions," and for "dishonesty exhibited during the investigation."

A police report states Mack was allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior which may be sexual in nature, while on duty on January 24. The report further states that a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Mack.

The assault allegedly happened inside a Warrensville Heights police cruiser.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the woman's allegations. No criminal charges have been filed.

