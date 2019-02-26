‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Cameron Ray

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Cameron Ray's message:
"I am Dr. King's dream because I strive to reach the mountain top.
Through hard work and determination, I excel in my academics, community and among peers.
My determination keeps me focused on reaching the goals I have to impact this work with my God-given talents.
My hard work produces the results that allows me to help my community to grow in a positive direction.
Among my peers, I am able to be me -- proud of my culture, and walk with my head held high as I strive to reach the mountain top."
*Read more on Black History Month, here*
41.499320 -81.694361