‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Cameron Ray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Cameron Ray's message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because I strive to reach the mountain top.

Through hard work and determination, I excel in my academics, community and among peers.

My determination keeps me focused on reaching the goals I have to impact this work with my God-given talents.

My hard work produces the results that allows me to help my community to grow in a positive direction.

Among my peers, I am able to be me -- proud of my culture, and walk with my head held high as I strive to reach the mountain top."

*Read more on Black History Month, here*