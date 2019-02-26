Hour-by-hour forecast: Light snow, temps in 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another band of light snow across the northern lakeshore counties will develop early Wednesday morning and again late-day Wednesday. Light accumulations are possible mainly in the lakeshore areas of Northeast Ohio.

Here is a look at temperatures into early Wednesday:

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first 10+ days of March. Normal high on March 1 is 41 degrees!

Some signs of a brief taste of spring after March 15, closer to the 20th. IF this verifies, there is the possibility of a 60 degree day or two. More on this later next week. Still uncertain how long this “warmth” lasts.

