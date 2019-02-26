Hour-by-hour forecast: Light snow, temps in 30s

Posted 10:28 pm, February 26, 2019, by

Another band of light snow across the northern lakeshore counties will develop early Wednesday morning and again late-day Wednesday. Light accumulations are possible mainly in the lakeshore areas of Northeast Ohio.

Here is a look at temperatures into early Wednesday:

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first 10+ days of March. Normal high on March 1 is 41 degrees!

Some signs of a brief taste of spring after March 15, closer to the 20th. IF this verifies, there is the possibility of a 60 degree day or two. More on this later next week. Still uncertain how long this “warmth” lasts.

**Follow weather updates**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.