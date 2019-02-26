School closings

Fox Recipe Box: Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Posted 7:57 am, February 26, 2019, by

It’s almost Mardi Gras time. And 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel at Oberlin is offering a $15 pre-fix menu to celebrate.

From Friday, March 1st – Saturday, March 5th, you can enjoy gumbo, barbecue shrimp & grits, and beignets for one low price. The restaurant is also featuring $8 drink specials.

It’s part of the first-ever Mardi Gras celebration in Lorain County.

Executive Chef Jim Barnhart stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

(Yield: 1 gal)

Ingredients:

  • 2 T. rendered chicken fat (schmaltz) or vegetable oil
  • ½ lb. andouille sausage, large diced
  • 1 lb. skinless chicken thighs, large diced
  • 1 ½ c. onions, small diced
  • 1 c. green bell pepper, small diced
  • 1 c. celery, small diced
  • 1 ea. jalapeno, small diced
  • 2 oz. scallion, bias cut
  • 1 T/ garlic, minced
  • 1 c. okra, blanched & sliced
  • 1 c. plum tomatoes, peeled seeded & small diced
  • 5 oz. AP flour, baked until dark brown
  • 3 qt. chicken stock
  • 2 ea. bay leaves
  • 1 t. dried oregano
  • 1 t. onion powder
  • ½ t. dried thyme
  • ½ t. dried basil
  • 1 T. Gumbo File
  • 13 oz. cooked long grain rice
  • salt (to taste)
  • black pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

  1. Heat the fat in a heavy bottom soup pot over medium-high heat, and add in the sausage and chicken. The most important thing we do here is brown the meats.
  2. Add the in the tomato, garlic, onion, celery, jalapeno and bell peppers with a pinch of salt and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until translucent.
  3. Add in the dark toasted flour and cook for 1 minute. Add in the stock and stir constantly ensuring any lumps have been worked out.
  4. Add in the bay leaves, oregano, onion powder, thyme, basil, salt and pepper. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Whisk in the gumbo file powder, be sure to blend well and do not allow the soup to return to a boil. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.
  6. To serve ladle the soup into a bowl and top with cooked long grain rice and scallions. Or chill and reserve for the next day or two, the flavor only gets better after a day of resting.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.