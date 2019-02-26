Fox Recipe Box: Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

It’s almost Mardi Gras time. And 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel at Oberlin is offering a $15 pre-fix menu to celebrate.
From Friday, March 1st – Saturday, March 5th, you can enjoy gumbo, barbecue shrimp & grits, and beignets for one low price. The restaurant is also featuring $8 drink specials.
It’s part of the first-ever Mardi Gras celebration in Lorain County.
Executive Chef Jim Barnhart stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo
(Yield: 1 gal)
Ingredients:
- 2 T. rendered chicken fat (schmaltz) or vegetable oil
- ½ lb. andouille sausage, large diced
- 1 lb. skinless chicken thighs, large diced
- 1 ½ c. onions, small diced
- 1 c. green bell pepper, small diced
- 1 c. celery, small diced
- 1 ea. jalapeno, small diced
- 2 oz. scallion, bias cut
- 1 T/ garlic, minced
- 1 c. okra, blanched & sliced
- 1 c. plum tomatoes, peeled seeded & small diced
- 5 oz. AP flour, baked until dark brown
- 3 qt. chicken stock
- 2 ea. bay leaves
- 1 t. dried oregano
- 1 t. onion powder
- ½ t. dried thyme
- ½ t. dried basil
- 1 T. Gumbo File
- 13 oz. cooked long grain rice
- salt (to taste)
- black pepper (to taste)
Instructions:
- Heat the fat in a heavy bottom soup pot over medium-high heat, and add in the sausage and chicken. The most important thing we do here is brown the meats.
- Add the in the tomato, garlic, onion, celery, jalapeno and bell peppers with a pinch of salt and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until translucent.
- Add in the dark toasted flour and cook for 1 minute. Add in the stock and stir constantly ensuring any lumps have been worked out.
- Add in the bay leaves, oregano, onion powder, thyme, basil, salt and pepper. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Whisk in the gumbo file powder, be sure to blend well and do not allow the soup to return to a boil. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.
- To serve ladle the soup into a bowl and top with cooked long grain rice and scallions. Or chill and reserve for the next day or two, the flavor only gets better after a day of resting.