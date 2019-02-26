Fox Recipe Box: Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

It’s almost Mardi Gras time. And 1833 Restaurant at The Hotel at Oberlin is offering a $15 pre-fix menu to celebrate.

From Friday, March 1st – Saturday, March 5th, you can enjoy gumbo, barbecue shrimp & grits, and beignets for one low price. The restaurant is also featuring $8 drink specials.

It’s part of the first-ever Mardi Gras celebration in Lorain County.

Executive Chef Jim Barnhart stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

(Yield: 1 gal)

Ingredients:

2 T. rendered chicken fat (schmaltz) or vegetable oil

½ lb. andouille sausage, large diced

1 lb. skinless chicken thighs, large diced

1 ½ c. onions, small diced

1 c. green bell pepper, small diced

1 c. celery, small diced

1 ea. jalapeno, small diced

2 oz. scallion, bias cut

1 T/ garlic, minced

1 c. okra, blanched & sliced

1 c. plum tomatoes, peeled seeded & small diced

5 oz. AP flour, baked until dark brown

3 qt. chicken stock

2 ea. bay leaves

1 t. dried oregano

1 t. onion powder

½ t. dried thyme

½ t. dried basil

1 T. Gumbo File

13 oz. cooked long grain rice

salt (to taste)

black pepper (to taste)

Instructions: