Cleveland police looking for three missing juveniles

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles.

Jeremiah Baker, 17; Anthony Schade, 12; and Antoine Wright, 13, left Cleveland Christian Home, a residential treatment facility, at about 2:50 p.m. on Monday. Police said they were last seen walking east on Denison Avenue near West 73rd Street.

Schade and Wright have previously run away, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the first district at 216-623-5118 or 216-621-1234.