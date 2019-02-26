70-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistant identifying the man who stole a woman's car earlier this month.

The aggravated robbery happened in the parking lot of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on East 156th Street on Feb. 16.

The 70-year-old victim said she saw a man standing at the door to the building. He asked to be let inside, but she refused and went to clean the snow off her car.

As she got inside the vehicle, the suspect pulled out a submachine gun and pointed it at the back of her head, according to the police report. He demanded her car and fled.

The suspect also got away with the victim's ID, phone and credit cards, which were inside the stolen car.

Cleveland police said this is not related to another incident in the same area on the same day where a 62-year-old woman was punched in the face during a robbery. The victim lost several teeth and the suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland police investigators at 216-623-5518 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.